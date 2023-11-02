Latest News

Karlsson, 3 other Penguins practice with neck guards

On Tap: Canucks can extend point streak to 6 games

Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios

Gudas' 101.69 mph shot fastest in NHL this season

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Terry completes hat trick in OT, Ducks top Coyotes for 5th straight victory

Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues

Bruins, Maple Leafs ready for ‘important’ matchup

Oettinger makes 43 saves, Stars hand Flames 6th straight loss

Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1 for 3rd straight week

On Campus: NCAA free agents to watch this season

Barkov ‘consistently great’ on way to Panthers games played record

Power breaks tie in 3rd period, Sabres defeat Flyers

Hart leaves Flyers game with mid-body injury

Mailbag: Hughes' hot start for Devils; Sabres find stride

NHL Buzz: Boldy expected to return for Wild

NHL team theme night celebrations

Flyers, Sabres tape sticks blue during warmups to show support for Maine

Islanders at Capitals

ISLANDERS (4-2-2) at CAPITALS (4-3-1)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Hudson Fasching

Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Sebastian Aho -- Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Oliver Wahlstrom, Samuel Bolduc

Injured: None

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- T.J. Oshie

Anthony Mantha -- Connor McMichael -- Matthew Phillips

Beck Malenstyn -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Aliaksei Protas

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Hardy Haman Aktell -- Nick Jensen

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Lucas Johansen, Alexander Alexeyev

Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Nicklas Backstrom (hip)

Status report

Mayfield took part in the Islanders morning skate Thursday and will be a game-time decision after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. … Varlamov will make his second start in three games after Sorokin made 32 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. ... The Capitals held an optional morning skate Thursday. ...  The Capitals held an optional morning skate. ... Backstrom was placed on injured reserve; the center said Wednesday bhe was taking time away from hockey because of his "ongoing injury situation." ... Edmundson, a defenseman, has begun skating on his own, Washington coach Spencer Carbery said.