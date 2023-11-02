Islanders at Capitals

ISLANDERS (4-2-2) at CAPITALS (4-3-1)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Hudson Fasching
Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock
Sebastian Aho -- Scott Mayfield
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Oliver Wahlstrom, Samuel Bolduc
Injured: None
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Sonny Milano -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- T.J. Oshie
Anthony Mantha -- Connor McMichael -- Matthew Phillips
Beck Malenstyn -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Aliaksei Protas
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Hardy Haman Aktell -- Nick Jensen
Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Lucas Johansen, Alexander Alexeyev
Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Nicklas Backstrom (hip)
Status report
Mayfield took part in the Islanders morning skate Thursday and will be a game-time decision after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. … Varlamov will make his second start in three games after Sorokin made 32 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. ... The Capitals held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... The Capitals held an optional morning skate. ... Backstrom was placed on injured reserve; the center said Wednesday bhe was taking time away from hockey because of his "ongoing injury situation." ... Edmundson, a defenseman, has begun skating on his own, Washington coach Spencer Carbery said.