Islanders at Capitals

ISLANDERS (4-2-2) at CAPITALS (4-3-1)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Hudson Fasching

Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Sebastian Aho -- Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Oliver Wahlstrom, Samuel Bolduc

Injured: None

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- T.J. Oshie

Anthony Mantha -- Connor McMichael -- Matthew Phillips

Beck Malenstyn -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Aliaksei Protas

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Hardy Haman Aktell -- Nick Jensen

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Lucas Johansen, Alexander Alexeyev

Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Nicklas Backstrom (hip)

Status report

Mayfield took part in the Islanders morning skate Thursday and will be a game-time decision after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. … Varlamov will make his second start in three games after Sorokin made 32 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. ... The Capitals held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... The Capitals held an optional morning skate. ... Backstrom was placed on injured reserve; the center said Wednesday bhe was taking time away from hockey because of his "ongoing injury situation." ... Edmundson, a defenseman, has begun skating on his own, Washington coach Spencer Carbery said.