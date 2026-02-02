Islanders at Capitals projected lineups

ISLANDERS (30-20-5) at CAPITALS (27-22-7)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Emil Heineman -- Jonathan Drouin -- Simon Holmstrom
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield
David Rittich
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Maxim Shabanov, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Calum Ritchie (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson
Ryan Leonard -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor Van Riemsdyk
Clay Stevenson
Garin Bjorklund
Scratched: Bogdan Trineyev, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (abdomen), Logan Thompson (upper body), Charlie Lindgren (lower body), Connor McMichael (upper body)
Status report
Drouin will play after missing a 4-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday because of illness. … Islanders coach Patrick Roy shuffled his lines, including putting Barzal with Palat and Horvat. … Fehervary returns after missing a 4-3 overtime win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday for the birth of his daughter. … Roy will be a game-time decision; he has missed three games because of a lower-body injury.