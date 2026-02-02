Islanders at Capitals projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

ISLANDERS (30-20-5) at CAPITALS (27-22-7)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Emil Heineman -- Jonathan Drouin -- Simon Holmstrom

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Maxim Shabanov, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Calum Ritchie (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson

Ryan Leonard -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor Van Riemsdyk

Clay Stevenson

Garin Bjorklund

Scratched: Bogdan Trineyev, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (abdomen), Logan Thompson (upper body), Charlie Lindgren (lower body), Connor McMichael (upper body)

Status report

Drouin will play after missing a 4-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday because of illness. … Islanders coach Patrick Roy shuffled his lines, including putting Barzal with Palat and Horvat. … Fehervary returns after missing a 4-3 overtime win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday for the birth of his daughter. … Roy will be a game-time decision; he has missed three games because of a lower-body injury.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Marchand, Lundell still out for Panthers

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

Trotz to retire as Predators GM after 3 seasons

McCann leads 3 Stars of the Week

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for today

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL On Tap: Wild host Canadiens with Hughes on 8-game point streak

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Thompson helps Killorn celebrate 1,000 NHL games

Vasilevskiy, Lightning stage improbable comeback against Bruins in Stadium Series

Kreider scores twice, Ducks hand Golden Knights 5th loss in row

Bruins ‘lost our composure’ while blowing 4-goal lead in Stadium Series loss

2026 Stadium Series was 'one you’ll remember for the rest of your life'

Kucherov sparks Lightning to dramatic come-from-behind win in Stadium Series