Islanders at Capitals projected lineups

ISLANDERS (30-20-5) at CAPITALS (27-22-7)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Emil Heineman -- Jonathan Drouin -- Simon Holmstrom

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Maxim Shabanov, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Calum Ritchie (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson

Ryan Leonard -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor Van Riemsdyk

Clay Stevenson

Garin Bjorklund

Scratched: Bogdan Trineyev, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (abdomen), Logan Thompson (upper body), Charlie Lindgren (lower body), Connor McMichael (upper body)

Status report

Drouin will play after missing a 4-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday because of illness. … Islanders coach Patrick Roy shuffled his lines, including putting Barzal with Palat and Horvat. … Fehervary returns after missing a 4-3 overtime win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday for the birth of his daughter. … Roy will be a game-time decision; he has missed three games because of a lower-body injury.