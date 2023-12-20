Islanders at Capitals

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (15-8-8) at CAPITALS (15-9-4) 

7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MNMT, TNT, TVAS

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier

Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Samuel Bolduc -- Robert Bortuzzo

Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Grant Hutton

Injured: Matt Martin (upper body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Sebastian Aho (upper body), Ryan Pulock (lower body), Scott Mayfield (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha

Hendrix Lapierre -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Alex Alexeyev, Matthew Phillips

Injured:  Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Sonny Milano (upper body). T.J. Oshie (lower body)

Status report

The Islanders did not hold a morning skate. ... Varlamov is expected to start after Sorokin made 30 saves in a 3-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. … Gauthier left the game Tuesday with an undisclosed injury at 1:58 of the second period. His status is not known. … Miroshnichenko, the No. 20 pick in the 2022 draft, will make his NHL debut. … Oshie, a forward, was placed on injured reserve.

