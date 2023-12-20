Islanders at Capitals

ISLANDERS (15-8-8) at CAPITALS (15-9-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MNMT, TNT, TVAS
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier
Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Samuel Bolduc -- Robert Bortuzzo
Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Grant Hutton
Injured: Matt Martin (upper body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Sebastian Aho (upper body), Ryan Pulock (lower body), Scott Mayfield (upper body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha
Hendrix Lapierre -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Ivan Miroshnichenko
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen
Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Alex Alexeyev, Matthew Phillips
Injured: Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Sonny Milano (upper body). T.J. Oshie (lower body)
Status report
The Islanders did not hold a morning skate. ... Varlamov is expected to start after Sorokin made 30 saves in a 3-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. … Gauthier left the game Tuesday with an undisclosed injury at 1:58 of the second period. His status is not known. … Miroshnichenko, the No. 20 pick in the 2022 draft, will make his NHL debut. … Oshie, a forward, was placed on injured reserve.