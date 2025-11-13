Islanders at Golden Knights projected lineups

ISLANDERS (8-6-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-4-4)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SNP, SNO, SNE

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Jonathan Drouin -- Mathew Barzal -- Simon Holmstrom

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair

Casey Cizikas -- Calum Ritchie -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Alexander Romanov -- Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Scott Mayfield, Travis Mitchell

Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mitch Marner

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Braeden Bowman

Brandon Saad -- Brett Howden -- Reilly Smith

Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Kaedan Korczak

Jeremy Lauzon -- Zach Whitecloud

Akira Schmid

Carl Lindbom

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)

Status report

Mayfield will not play following the birth of his first child Wednesday; the Islanders placed the defenseman on the non-roster list. ... Boqvist will replace Mayfield in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 overtime victory at the New Jersey Devils on Monday. ... Mitchell, a defenseman, was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... The Golden Knights placed Karlsson, a forward, on injured reserve Wednesday. … Bowman will enter the lineup after being recalled from Henderson of the AHL on Wednesday; he will play on the second line in place of Holtz, a forward. ... Schmid will alternate starts with Lindbom for the ninth straight game.