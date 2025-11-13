Islanders at Golden Knights projected lineups

ISLANDERS (8-6-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-4-4)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SNP, SNO, SNE
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Jonathan Drouin -- Mathew Barzal -- Simon Holmstrom
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair
Casey Cizikas -- Calum Ritchie -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Alexander Romanov -- Adam Boqvist
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Scott Mayfield, Travis Mitchell
Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mitch Marner
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Braeden Bowman
Brandon Saad -- Brett Howden -- Reilly Smith
Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Kaedan Korczak
Jeremy Lauzon -- Zach Whitecloud
Akira Schmid
Carl Lindbom
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)
Status report
Mayfield will not play following the birth of his first child Wednesday; the Islanders placed the defenseman on the non-roster list. ... Boqvist will replace Mayfield in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 overtime victory at the New Jersey Devils on Monday. ... Mitchell, a defenseman, was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... The Golden Knights placed Karlsson, a forward, on injured reserve Wednesday. … Bowman will enter the lineup after being recalled from Henderson of the AHL on Wednesday; he will play on the second line in place of Holtz, a forward. ... Schmid will alternate starts with Lindbom for the ninth straight game.