Islanders at Golden Knights projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

ISLANDERS (8-6-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-4-4)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SNP, SNO, SNE

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Jonathan Drouin -- Mathew Barzal -- Simon Holmstrom

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair

Casey Cizikas -- Calum Ritchie -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Alexander Romanov -- Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Scott Mayfield, Travis Mitchell

Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mitch Marner

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Braeden Bowman

Brandon Saad -- Brett Howden -- Reilly Smith

Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Kaedan Korczak

Jeremy Lauzon -- Zach Whitecloud

Akira Schmid

Carl Lindbom

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)

Status report

Mayfield will not play following the birth of his first child Wednesday; the Islanders placed the defenseman on the non-roster list. ... Boqvist will replace Mayfield in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 overtime victory at the New Jersey Devils on Monday. ... Mitchell, a defenseman, was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... The Golden Knights placed Karlsson, a forward, on injured reserve Wednesday. … Bowman will enter the lineup after being recalled from Henderson of the AHL on Wednesday; he will play on the second line in place of Holtz, a forward. ... Schmid will alternate starts with Lindbom for the ninth straight game.

Latest News

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Canada, Finland, Slovakia unveil jerseys for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Wedgewood signs 1-year contract with Avalanche

NHL Status Report: Strome to make season debut for Ducks

Visit to Stockholm cancer center 'means a lot' to Penguins, Predators

Stamkos stays positive for his kids, Predators despite frustrations entering Global Series

Key EDGE stats for 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden

Pinto signs 4-year, $30 million contract with Senators

Matthews likely out 1 week, Stolarz day to day for Maple Leafs

Cournoyer credits young cancer patient for inspiring final NHL hat trick 50 years later

Tkachuk could return to ice in next 2 weeks for Panthers

Karlsson home in Sweden with resurgent Penguins for Global Series, eyes Olympic spot

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL EDGE stats behind Bedard’s prowess, surprising Blackhawks 

NHL On Tap: Marchenko, McDavid look to extend point streaks for Blue Jackets, Oilers

Dillon fined maximum for actions in Devils game

Brooks dies at 75; covered Rangers, hockey for nearly 40 years 