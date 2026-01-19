Islanders at Canucks projected lineups

ISLANDERS (26-17-5) at CANUCKS (16-27-5)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, MSGSN2
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Anthony Duclair
Jonathan Drouin -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Calum Ritchie -- Emil Heineman
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Cole McWard, Max Shabanov
Injured: Ethan Bear (wrist), Pierre Engvall (ankle), Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (lower body), Alexander Romanov (shoulder), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
Evander Kane -- David Kampf -- Drew O'Connor
Liam Ohgren -- Aatu Raty -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson
Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Zeev Buium -- Tyler Myers
Elias Nils Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Kevin Lankinen
Jiri Patera
Scratched: P.O Joseph, Arshdeep Bains
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Tsyplakov replaces Shabanov, a forward, in the Islanders lineup after being scratched for three straight and 14 of the past 18 games. … The Canucks called up Nils Pettersson from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Sunday and sent defenseman Victor Mancini to the AHL. ... Patera was recalled from Abbotsford on an emergency basis with Demko still being evaluated and the goalie set to miss a fourth straight game. Goalie Nikita Tolopilo was sent to the AHL. ... Lankinen will start after being unavailable for a 6-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday because of an illness. … Blueger, who last played Oct. 19, practiced in Raty's spot Sunday but coach Adam Foote did not think the forward would play Monday.