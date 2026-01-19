Islanders at Canucks projected lineups

ISLANDERS (26-17-5) at CANUCKS (16-27-5)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, MSGSN2

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Anthony Duclair

Jonathan Drouin -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Calum Ritchie -- Emil Heineman

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Cole McWard, Max Shabanov

Injured: Ethan Bear (wrist), Pierre Engvall (ankle), Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (lower body), Alexander Romanov (shoulder), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Evander Kane -- David Kampf -- Drew O'Connor

Liam Ohgren -- Aatu Raty -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Zeev Buium -- Tyler Myers

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Kevin Lankinen

Jiri Patera

Scratched: P.O Joseph, Arshdeep Bains

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Tsyplakov replaces Shabanov, a forward, in the Islanders lineup after being scratched for three straight and 14 of the past 18 games. … The Canucks called up Nils Pettersson from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Sunday and sent defenseman Victor Mancini to the AHL. ... Patera was recalled from Abbotsford on an emergency basis with Demko still being evaluated and the goalie set to miss a fourth straight game. Goalie Nikita Tolopilo was sent to the AHL. ... Lankinen will start after being unavailable for a 6-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday because of an illness. … Blueger, who last played Oct. 19, practiced in Raty's spot Sunday but coach Adam Foote did not think the forward would play Monday.