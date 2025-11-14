Islanders at Mammoth projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

ISLANDERS (9-6-2) at MAMMOTH (10-7-0)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Jonathan Drouin -- Mathew Barzal -- Simon Holmstrom

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair

Casey Cizikas -- Calum Ritchie -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Alexander Romanov -- Adam Boqvist

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Scott Mayfield, Travis Mitchell

Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Michael Carcone -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka -- Jack McBain -- Lawson Crouse

Kailer Yamamoto -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- Dmitri Simashev

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

The Islanders did not conduct a morning skate Friday following a 4-3 overtime win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. ... Rittich is expected to start after Sorokin made 26 saves at Vegas. ... The Mammoth held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Durzi skated Friday, but will miss his 16th straight game; Utah coach Andre Tourigny said the defenseman is still “a little bit away” from returning to the lineup. ... The Mammoth assigned forward Kevin Rooney to Tucson of the American Hockey League on Friday.

