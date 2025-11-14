Islanders at Mammoth projected lineups

ISLANDERS (9-6-2) at MAMMOTH (10-7-0)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Jonathan Drouin -- Mathew Barzal -- Simon Holmstrom
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair
Casey Cizikas -- Calum Ritchie -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Alexander Romanov -- Adam Boqvist
David Rittich
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Scott Mayfield, Travis Mitchell
Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
Michael Carcone -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka -- Jack McBain -- Lawson Crouse
Kailer Yamamoto -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev -- Dmitri Simashev
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Status report
The Islanders did not conduct a morning skate Friday following a 4-3 overtime win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. ... Rittich is expected to start after Sorokin made 26 saves at Vegas. ... The Mammoth held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Durzi skated Friday, but will miss his 16th straight game; Utah coach Andre Tourigny said the defenseman is still “a little bit away” from returning to the lineup. ... The Mammoth assigned forward Kevin Rooney to Tucson of the American Hockey League on Friday.