Islanders at Maple Leafs

ISLANDERS (20-17-12) at MAPLE LEAFS (25-14-8)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Sebastian Aho

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Casey Cizikas (lower body), Hudson Fasching (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Noah Gregor

Bobby McMann -- Pontus Holmberg -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren

Ilya Samsonov

Martin Jones

Scratched: William Lagesson, Connor Timmins

Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), David Kampf (undisclosed), Calle Jarnkrok (broken knuckle)

Status report

Pelech and Pulock each will be a game-time decision, coach Patrick Roy said. Pelech has missed one game because of an upper-body injury. Pulock has missed 24 games because of a lower body injury. ... Kampf sustained an undisclosed injury during Toronto's 4-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 27 and the forward will miss at least the next three games, coach Sheldon Keefe said.