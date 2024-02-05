Islanders at Maple Leafs

ISLANDERS (20-17-12) at MAPLE LEAFS (25-14-8)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Sebastian Aho
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Casey Cizikas (lower body), Hudson Fasching (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Noah Gregor
Bobby McMann -- Pontus Holmberg -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren
Ilya Samsonov
Martin Jones
Scratched: William Lagesson, Connor Timmins
Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), David Kampf (undisclosed), Calle Jarnkrok (broken knuckle)
Status report
Pelech and Pulock each will be a game-time decision, coach Patrick Roy said. Pelech has missed one game because of an upper-body injury. Pulock has missed 24 games because of a lower body injury. ... Kampf sustained an undisclosed injury during Toronto's 4-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 27 and the forward will miss at least the next three games, coach Sheldon Keefe said.