Islanders at Maple Leafs projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (14-16-7) at MAPLE LEAFS (22-13-2)

1 p.m. ET; SNO, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Anthony Duclair -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Casey Cizikas -- Bo Horvat -- Pierre Engvall

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Kyle MacLean -- Hudson Fasching

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Isaiah George -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Simon Holmstrom (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- David Kampf -- William Nylander

Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Pontus Holmberg -- Connor Dewar

Morgan Rielly -- Phillippe Myers

Jake McCabe-- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Ryan Reaves

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Auston Matthews (upper body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson (illness)

Status report

Holmstrom's status is unclear after he left during the third period of the a 3-2 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. The Islanders had a day off Monday after back-to-back games. ... Matthews, a center, practiced Monday but will miss his fifth straight game. ... Ekman-Larsson is questionable after not practicing Monday. Coach Craig Berube said the defenseman would be reassessed Tuesday.

