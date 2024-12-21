Islanders at Maple Leafs projected lineups

ISLANDERS (12-14-7) AT MAPLE LEAFS (21-10-2)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN1, SNO, SNP, MSGSN2

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Anthony Duclair -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Isaiah George -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski, Pierre Engvall

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies-- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Pontus Holmberg

Morgan Rielly -- Conor Timmins

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Connor Dewar, Phillippe Myers

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body)

Status report

Duclair was activated off long-term injured reserve and is a game-time decision; he has missed 28 games with a lower-body injury sustained Oct. 19. ... The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate. … Goalie Matt Murray was assigned to Toronto of the American Hockey League on Saturday; Hildeby was recalled.