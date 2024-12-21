Islanders at Maple Leafs projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (12-14-7) AT MAPLE LEAFS (21-10-2)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN1, SNO, SNP, MSGSN2

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Anthony Duclair -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Isaiah George -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski, Pierre Engvall

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies-- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Pontus Holmberg

Morgan Rielly -- Conor Timmins

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Connor Dewar, Phillippe Myers

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body)

Status report

Duclair was activated off long-term injured reserve and is a game-time decision; he has missed 28 games with a lower-body injury sustained Oct. 19. ... The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate. … Goalie Matt Murray was assigned to Toronto of the American Hockey League on Saturday; Hildeby was recalled.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Jones activated off injured reserve, could return for Blackhawks against Flames

Rempe of Rangers offered in-person hearing with NHL Player Safety 

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Celebrini face off for 1st time, Oilers host Sharks

CHL notebook: Flyers prospect Barkey ready to respond after not making WJC roster

NHL Morning Skate for Dec. 21

MacKinnon gets 3 points, Avalanche hold off Ducks

Guenther scores 2 more, Utah edges Wild to extend point streak to 7

Shesterkin stops 41, Rangers edge Stars to end 3-game skid

Lindgren, Capitals get back on track with win against Hurricanes

Laine breaks tie in 3rd, Canadiens defeat Red Wings

Murray makes 24 saves, wins NHL return with Maple Leafs against Sabres

Barkov scores late, Panthers top Blues in OT for 3rd straight win

‘I would love to stay’ with Maple Leafs, Tavares says

Ovechkin won’t play for Capitals before holiday break

Oilers celebrate Draisaitl’s ‘incredible accomplishment’ of hitting 900 points

World Junior players to watch topic of 'NHL Draft Class' podcast