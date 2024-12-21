Islanders at Maple Leafs projected lineups

ISLANDERS (12-14-7) AT MAPLE LEAFS (21-10-2)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN1, SNO, SNP, MSGSN2
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Anthony Duclair -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Isaiah George -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski, Pierre Engvall
Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies-- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Pontus Holmberg
Morgan Rielly -- Conor Timmins
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Connor Dewar, Phillippe Myers
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body)
Status report
Duclair was activated off long-term injured reserve and is a game-time decision; he has missed 28 games with a lower-body injury sustained Oct. 19. ... The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate. … Goalie Matt Murray was assigned to Toronto of the American Hockey League on Saturday; Hildeby was recalled.