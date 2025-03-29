Kucherov has 4 points again, Lightning hold off Islanders

Kucherov, who also had a goal and three assists in an 8-0 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday, has 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) during the streak.

Brayden Point scored twice, and Jake Guentzel had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (43-25-5), who have won three straight. Jonas Johansson made 35 saves.

Tampa Bay is tied with the Florida Panthers for first in the Atlantic Division, one point ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs, who play later Saturday.

Ryan Pulock, Marc Gatcomb and Tony DeAngelo scored for the Islanders (32-30-10), who have lost four straight (0-2-2) and remained one point behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. Ilya Sorokin made 19 saves.

Kucherov gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 2:02 of the first period with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Nick Perbix made it 2-0 at 7:31, scoring from the right circle off a loss puck in front.

Point extended the lead to 3-0 at 17:57 with a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Ryan McDonagh.

Point's second goal made it 4-0 at 19:43 of the second period, a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Kucherov.

The Islanders then scored three goals in 2:49 in the third period.

Pulock cut the lead to 4-1 with a power-play goal at 5:58 of the third period with a slap shot from the point.

Gatcomb made it 4-2 at 7:47 with a wrist shot from the right circle.

DeAngelo got New York within 4-3 at 8:47 with a put back off of an initial shot by Maxim Tsyplakov.

Guentzel scored an empty-net goal at 19:47 for the 5-3 final.