Kucherov has 4 points again, Lightning hold off Islanders

Forward has goal, 3 assists for second straight game; New York drops 4th straight

Islanders at Lightning | Recap

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists to extend his point streak to eight games for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who defeated the New York Islanders 5-3 at Amalie Arena on Saturday.

Kucherov, who also had a goal and three assists in an 8-0 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday, has 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) during the streak.

Brayden Point scored twice, and Jake Guentzel had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (43-25-5), who have won three straight. Jonas Johansson made 35 saves.

Tampa Bay is tied with the Florida Panthers for first in the Atlantic Division, one point ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs, who play later Saturday.

Ryan Pulock, Marc Gatcomb and Tony DeAngelo scored for the Islanders (32-30-10), who have lost four straight (0-2-2) and remained one point behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. Ilya Sorokin made 19 saves.

Kucherov gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 2:02 of the first period with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Nick Perbix made it 2-0 at 7:31, scoring from the right circle off a loss puck in front.

Point extended the lead to 3-0 at 17:57 with a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Ryan McDonagh.

Point's second goal made it 4-0 at 19:43 of the second period, a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Kucherov.

The Islanders then scored three goals in 2:49 in the third period.

Pulock cut the lead to 4-1 with a power-play goal at 5:58 of the third period with a slap shot from the point.

Gatcomb made it 4-2 at 7:47 with a wrist shot from the right circle.

DeAngelo got New York within 4-3 at 8:47 with a put back off of an initial shot by Maxim Tsyplakov.

Guentzel scored an empty-net goal at 19:47 for the 5-3 final.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Michkov scores twice again for Flyers in victory against Sabres

York returns for Flyers against Sabres after disciplinary issue

McDonagh honored by Lightning for reaching 1,000 NHL games

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Stars can clinch berth in West

Flyers celebrate Kelly's 22 years in community service

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 29

NHL Buzz: Draisaitl could return for Oilers against Flames

Willie O'Ree Skills Weekend showcases diversity in hockey, growth of opportunity

EDGE stats: Marchand's outlook after trade to Panthers

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

McTavish scores in OT, Ducks rally past Rangers

Hellebuyck gets NHL-high 7th shutout, Jets defeat Devils for 50th win

Golden Knights edge Blackhawks despite Donato's hat trick

Blue Jackets move back into wild card in East with shootout win against Canucks

Marchand 'fun to watch' with Bennett in Panthers debut

Blake gets 3 points, Hurricanes defeat Canadiens 

Bennett's OT goal lifts Panthers past Utah for 7th straight home win