DeAngelo OT goal lifts Islanders past Lightning for 7th straight win

DeAngelo took a stretch pass from Bo Horvat behind the Lightning defense and beat Andrei Vasilevskiy on a breakaway.

Adam Boqvist and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Islanders (24-20-7), who have won seven straight. Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves.

Boqvist was playing his first game for the Islanders after being claimed off waivers on Friday.

Jake Guentzel and Nikita Kucherov scored for the Lightning (27-20-4), who are 1-1-1 in the first three games of a five-game homestand. Vasilevskiy made 33 saves.

Guentzel gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 5:39 of the second period when he scored on a redirect of an initial shot by Erik Cernak.

Boqvist tied it 1-1 at 18:16. Barzal took a pass off the boards from Simon Holmstrom for a breakaway, Vasilevskiy made the save, but Boqvist beat Cernak to the loose puck and punched in the rebound.

Palmieri gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead at 6:41 of the third period when he scored on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Maxim Tsyplakov.

Kucherov tied it 2-2 at 19:14 with a snap shot from the circle that deflected off of Jean-Gabriel Pageau's ankle and past Sorokin on the short side.