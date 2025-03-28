Islanders at Lightning projected lineups

ISLANDERS (32-29-10) at LIGHTNING (42-25-5)
2 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSGSN, SN360, TVAS
Islanders projected lineup
Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Adam Boqvist -- Ryan Pulock
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Matt Martin, Scott Mayfield, Mike Reilly
Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body)
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nick Paul
Gage Goncalves -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Mitchell Chaffee
Injured: None
Status report
Sorokin will start and Hogberg will start at the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. ... Boqvist will enter the lineup and is expected to see time on the power play. ...The Lightning are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.