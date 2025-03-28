Islanders at Lightning projected lineups

ISLANDERS (32-29-10) at LIGHTNING (42-25-5)

2 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSGSN, SN360, TVAS

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Adam Boqvist -- Ryan Pulock

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Matt Martin, Scott Mayfield, Mike Reilly

Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nick Paul

Gage Goncalves -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Mitchell Chaffee

Injured: None

Status report

Sorokin will start and Hogberg will start at the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. ... Boqvist will enter the lineup and is expected to see time on the power play. ...The Lightning are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.