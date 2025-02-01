Islanders at Lightning projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (23-20-7) at LIGHTNING (27-20-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Casey Cizikas -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Adam Pelech -- Scott Perunovich

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Jakub Skarek

Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski, Anthony Duclair

Injured: Noah Dobson (lower body), Ryan Pulock (upper body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Conor Geekie

Zemgus Girgensons -- Nick Paul -- Gage Goncalves

Mitchell Chaffee -- Luke Glendeniing -- Cam Atkinson

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Matt Tomkins

Scratched: Michael Eyssimont

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body)

Status report

Boqvist will make his Islanders debut after being claimed off waivers from the Florida Panthers on Friday. ... Defenseman Isaiah George was assigned to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League in a corresponding move. ...Cirelli did not participate in the morning skate and will be a game-time decision. ... Lilleberg will return after serving a two-game suspension for interference against Detroit Red Wings forward J.T. Compher during a 2-0 loss Jan. 25.

