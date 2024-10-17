Islanders at Blues
Islanders projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Casey Cizikas -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: None
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Zack Bolduc -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jake Neighbours
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Kasperi Kapanen
Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
P.O. Joseph -- Matthew Kessel
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Nathan Walker, Scott Perunovich
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Alexandre Texier (upper body), Oskar Sundqvist (knee), Torey Krug (ankle)
Status report
The Islanders will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. ... Leddy will not play and is day to day; the defenseman will be replaced by Joseph. ... Suter will move into Leddy's spot on the top pair with Parayko. ... Kapanen will replace Walker, a forward. ... Texier, a forward, will miss a fourth straight game but Blues coach Drew Bannister said he is close to returning.