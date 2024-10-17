Islanders at Blues

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (1-1-1) at BLUES (2-2-0)

8 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSMW

Islanders projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Casey Cizikas -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: None

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Zack Bolduc -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jake Neighbours

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Kasperi Kapanen

Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

P.O. Joseph -- Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Nathan Walker, Scott Perunovich

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Alexandre Texier (upper body), Oskar Sundqvist (knee), Torey Krug (ankle)

Status report

The Islanders will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. ... Leddy will not play and is day to day; the defenseman will be replaced by Joseph. ... Suter will move into Leddy's spot on the top pair with Parayko. ... Kapanen will replace Walker, a forward. ... Texier, a forward, will miss a fourth straight game but Blues coach Drew Bannister said he is close to returning.

