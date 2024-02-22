Islanders at Blues

ISLANDERS (23-18-14) at BLUES (29-24-2)
8 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSMW
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Sebastian Aho
Injured: Casey Cizikas (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (ankle), Hudson Fasching (lower body)
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Zachary Bolduc -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Matt Kessel
Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Sammy Blais, Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker
Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body)
Status report
Cizikas, a forward, will be re-evaluated Friday after being injured in a 5-4 overtime win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. ... MacLean was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and will center the fourth line. ... Fasching, a forward, was placed on long-term injured reserve Wednesday, retroactive to Jan. 25. ... Bortuzzo had a setback in his recovery, according to Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello; the defenseman will miss his 19th straight game. ... Varlamov will start after Sorokin started the past three games. ... Bolduc will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Springfield of the AHL on Tuesday. ... Perunovich was activated off injured reserve and will return after missing seven games with a lower-body injury; in a corresponding move, the Blues assigned defenseman Calle Rosen to Springfield. ... Binnington will make his fifth start in six games. ... Faulk skated for the third straight day but the defenseman will miss his 11th straight game.