Islanders at Blues

ISLANDERS (23-18-14) at BLUES (29-24-2)

8 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSMW

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Sebastian Aho

Injured: Casey Cizikas (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (ankle), Hudson Fasching (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Zachary Bolduc -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Matt Kessel

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker

Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body)

Status report

Cizikas, a forward, will be re-evaluated Friday after being injured in a 5-4 overtime win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. ... MacLean was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and will center the fourth line. ... Fasching, a forward, was placed on long-term injured reserve Wednesday, retroactive to Jan. 25. ... Bortuzzo had a setback in his recovery, according to Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello; the defenseman will miss his 19th straight game. ... Varlamov will start after Sorokin started the past three games. ... Bolduc will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Springfield of the AHL on Tuesday. ... Perunovich was activated off injured reserve and will return after missing seven games with a lower-body injury; in a corresponding move, the Blues assigned defenseman Calle Rosen to Springfield. ... Binnington will make his fifth start in six games. ... Faulk skated for the third straight day but the defenseman will miss his 11th straight game.