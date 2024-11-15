Islanders at Kraken projected lineups

ISLANDERS (7-6-4) at KRAKEN (8-8-1)
4 p.m. ET; KHN, MSGSN, KONG, SN
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Isaiah George -- Noah Dobson
Ryan Pulock -- Scott Mayfield
Dennis Cholowski -- Grant Hutton
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Travis Mitchell
Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (upper body)
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Andre Burakovsky
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Daniel Sprong
Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev
Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura -- Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: None
Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Jordan Eberle (lower body)
Status report
Romanov, a defenseman who has missed the past five games and nine of the past 10, was a full participant during practice Friday but is not yet ready to return. ... Pageau missed practice Friday due to maintenance, but will play. ... Eberle will miss at least two games after the forward left during the second period of a 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. ... Sprong will play after being reacquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 8. ... The Kraken likely will make a roster move before game time, coach Dan Bylsma said.