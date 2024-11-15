Islanders at Kraken projected lineups

ISLANDERS (7-6-4) at KRAKEN (8-8-1)

4 p.m. ET; KHN, MSGSN, KONG, SN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Isaiah George -- Noah Dobson

Ryan Pulock -- Scott Mayfield

Dennis Cholowski -- Grant Hutton

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Travis Mitchell

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (upper body)

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Andre Burakovsky

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Daniel Sprong

Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev

Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: None

Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Jordan Eberle (lower body)

Status report

Romanov, a defenseman who has missed the past five games and nine of the past 10, was a full participant during practice Friday but is not yet ready to return. ... Pageau missed practice Friday due to maintenance, but will play. ... Eberle will miss at least two games after the forward left during the second period of a 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. ... Sprong will play after being reacquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 8. ... The Kraken likely will make a roster move before game time, coach Dan Bylsma said.