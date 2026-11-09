Islanders at Sharks projected lineups

ISLANDERS (7-6-3) at SHARKS (7-11-1)

10 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA, TVAS

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Emil Heineman-- Brayden Schenn -- Victor Eklund

Ondrej Palat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Mitchell Chaffee

Adam Pelech – Matthew Schaefer

Logan Stanley -- Tony DeAngelo

Ben Hutton -- Matthew Kessel

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Scott Mayfield

Injured: Mathew Barzal (knee), Alexander Romanov (torn right ACL), Ryan Pulock (upper body), Matias Maccelli (lower body), Cal Ritchie (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

Michael Misa -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Mason Marchment -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood

Ivar Stenberg -- Ty Dellandrea -- Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Collin Graf

Darnell Nurse -- Michael Kesselring

Sam Dickinson -- Jacob Trouba

Dmitry Orlov -- Eric Pohlkamp

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Nolan Allan, Adam Gaudette

Injured: Igor Chernyshov (upper body)

Status report

Barzal and Maccelli are with the Islanders on their three-game trip, but the forwards wore noncontact jerseys at the morning skate. Pulock, a defenseman, wore a regular jersey but will not play. Coach Peter DeBoer said there is “potential” the three could return to the lineup at some point during the trip. … Wennberg is expected to play after missing 10 games with an upper-body injury. Forward Filip Bystedt was returned to San Jose of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Chernyshov, a forward, skated on his own Monday and is still considered week to week.