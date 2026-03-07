Islanders at Sharks projected lineups

ISLANDERS (35-23-5) at SHARKS (30-25-5)
10 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Calum Ritchie -- Brayden Schenn -- Ondrej Palat
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Anthony Duclair -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Maxim Shabanov, Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Sharks projected lineup
Will Smith -- Macklin Celebrini -- Collin Graf
William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli
Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Ryan Reaves, Nolan Allan
Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body)
Status report
Schenn will make his Islanders debut after being acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Friday. ... Duclair will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games; he will replace MacLean, a forward. ... The Sharks did not conduct a morning skate following a 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues on Friday. ... Askarov likely will start after Nedeljkovic allowed three goals on 14 shots against St. Louis. ... Allan, a defenseman, was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Saturday.