Islanders at Sharks projected lineups

ISLANDERS (35-23-5) at SHARKS (30-25-5)

10 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Calum Ritchie -- Brayden Schenn -- Ondrej Palat

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Anthony Duclair -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Maxim Shabanov, Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Sharks projected lineup

Will Smith -- Macklin Celebrini -- Collin Graf

William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli

Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Ryan Reaves, Nolan Allan

Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body)

Status report

Schenn will make his Islanders debut after being acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Friday. ... Duclair will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games; he will replace MacLean, a forward. ... The Sharks did not conduct a morning skate following a 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues on Friday. ... Askarov likely will start after Nedeljkovic allowed three goals on 14 shots against St. Louis. ... Allan, a defenseman, was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Saturday.