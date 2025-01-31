Sorokin, Islanders shut out Flyers, win 6th in row

Simon Holmstrom, Marc Gatcomb and Kyle Palmieri scored for New York (23-20-7), which extended its season-high winning streak and also won its fourth straight on the road. Sorokin got his third shutout of the season and 21st in the NHL.

Ivan Fedotov made 25 saves for Philadelphia (23-24-6), which lost for the fourth time in five games and had a four-game home winning streak end. The Flyers were coming off a 5-0 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

Holmstrom gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead 10:02 of the second period when he scored from the high slot. It was the forward's fourth goal in five games.

Gatcomb made it 2-0 at 17:08 with his first NHL goal in his seventh game. After the Flyers were caught on a line change, Kyle MacLean and Gatcomb skated in on a 2-on-0 that Gatcomb finished.

Palmieri scored his first goal in 15 games to make it 3-0 at 9:53 of the third period. He cut around Philadelphia defenseman Jamie Drysdale above the left face-off circle and beat Fedotov to the far side.