Islanders at Flyers projected lineups

ISLANDERS (4-3-0) at FLYERS (3-3-1)
12:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP, SN
Islanders projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair -- Mathew Barzal -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield
Marshall Warren -- Tony DeAngelo
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Adam Boqvist
Injured: Alexander Romanov (upper body), Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee surgery), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Flyers projected lineup
Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Nikita Grebenkin -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Noah Juulsen
Samuel Ersson
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Jett Luchanko, Adam Ginning
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)
Status report
Warren, who was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Thursday, will make his NHL debut. He will replace Boqvist, a defenseman. ... Forward Matthew Highmore was assigned to Bridgeport on Friday. He was recalled Thursday but did not play in a 7-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings. ... Ersson is expected to start after Vladar played the previous three games.