Islanders at Flyers projected lineups

ISLANDERS (4-3-0) at FLYERS (3-3-1)

12:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP, SN

Islanders projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman

Anthony Duclair -- Mathew Barzal -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield

Marshall Warren -- Tony DeAngelo

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Alexander Romanov (upper body), Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee surgery), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Flyers projected lineup

Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Nikita Grebenkin -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Noah Juulsen

Samuel Ersson

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Jett Luchanko, Adam Ginning

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)

Status report

Warren, who was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Thursday, will make his NHL debut. He will replace Boqvist, a defenseman. ... Forward Matthew Highmore was assigned to Bridgeport on Friday. He was recalled Thursday but did not play in a 7-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings. ... Ersson is expected to start after Vladar played the previous three games.