Islanders at Flyers projected lineups

ISLANDERS (27-19-5) at FLYERS (24-17-9)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP

Islanders projected lineup

Max Shabanov -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman

Anthony Duclair -- Mathew Barzal -- Simon Holmstrom

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Jonathan Drouin

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Isaiah George -- Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Calum Ritchie

Injured: Ryan Pulock (upper body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Carl Grundstrom -- Lane Pederson -- Nikita Grebenkin

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Ersson

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Garnett Hathaway, Noah Juulsen, Hunter McDonald

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Dan Vladar (lower body)

Status report

Holmstrom will be a game-time decision because of an illness. ... Ristolainen is expected to play after missing six games because of an upper-body injury. ... Vladar took part in the morning skate; the goalie will miss his sixth straight game, but coach Rick Tocchet said the expectation is Vladar will play during the stretch of three games in four days that begins at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. ... Grebenkin will play after being scratched from a 7-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. He'll replace Hathaway, a forward.