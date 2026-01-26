Islanders at Flyers projected lineups

ISLANDERS (27-19-5) at FLYERS (24-17-9)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP
Islanders projected lineup
Max Shabanov -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair -- Mathew Barzal -- Simon Holmstrom
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Jonathan Drouin
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Isaiah George -- Adam Boqvist
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Calum Ritchie
Injured: Ryan Pulock (upper body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Carl Grundstrom -- Lane Pederson -- Nikita Grebenkin
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Samuel Ersson
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Garnett Hathaway, Noah Juulsen, Hunter McDonald
Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Dan Vladar (lower body)
Status report
Holmstrom will be a game-time decision because of an illness. ... Ristolainen is expected to play after missing six games because of an upper-body injury. ... Vladar took part in the morning skate; the goalie will miss his sixth straight game, but coach Rick Tocchet said the expectation is Vladar will play during the stretch of three games in four days that begins at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. ... Grebenkin will play after being scratched from a 7-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. He'll replace Hathaway, a forward.