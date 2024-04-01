Islanders at Flyers

ISLANDERS (31-27-15) at FLYERS (36-29-10)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Bo Horvat
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Casey Cizikas -- Mathew Barzal -- Hudson Fasching
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly -- Robert Bortuzzo
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Sebastian Aho, Simon Holmstrom
Injured: None
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson
Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Joel Farabee
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Bobby Brink, Denis Gurianov, Marc Staal, Ronnie Attard, Adam Ginning, Ryan Johansen
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Status report
Pageau missed the morning skate for maintenance but is expected to play. Coach Patrick Roy said Pageau and Horvat would play on the same line but was unsure which would play center. ... Varlamov will start a third straight game for the first time since March 29-April 1, 2022. Roy said Sorokin likely will start against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. ... Drysdale will play for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury Feb. 25. He'll replace Ginning, a defenseman.