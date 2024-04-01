Islanders at Flyers

ISLANDERS (31-27-15) at FLYERS (36-29-10)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Bo Horvat

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Casey Cizikas -- Mathew Barzal -- Hudson Fasching

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Robert Bortuzzo

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Sebastian Aho, Simon Holmstrom

Injured: None

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson

Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Joel Farabee

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Bobby Brink, Denis Gurianov, Marc Staal, Ronnie Attard, Adam Ginning, Ryan Johansen

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Status report

Pageau missed the morning skate for maintenance but is expected to play. Coach Patrick Roy said Pageau and Horvat would play on the same line but was unsure which would play center. ... Varlamov will start a third straight game for the first time since March 29-April 1, 2022. Roy said Sorokin likely will start against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. ... Drysdale will play for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury Feb. 25. He'll replace Ginning, a defenseman.