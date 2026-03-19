Islanders at Senators projected lineups

ISLANDERS (39-24-5) at SENATORS (34-24-9)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Anthony Duclair -- Brayden Schenn -- Simon Holmstrom
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Calum Ritchie
Ondrej Palat -- Casey Cizikas -- Kyle MacLean
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Max Shabanov, Marc Gatcomb, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Dennis Gilbert -- Nikolas Matinpalo
James Reimer
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Jake Sanderson (upper body), Nick Jensen (lower body)
Status report
The Islanders will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-1 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. ... Schaefer did not take part in New York's morning skate because of illness, but is expected to play. ... The Senators held an optional skate and are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. ... Reimer is expected to start after Ullmark made 21 saves at Washington.