Islanders at Senators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

ISLANDERS (39-24-5) at SENATORS (34-24-9) 

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Anthony Duclair -- Brayden Schenn -- Simon Holmstrom

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Calum Ritchie

Ondrej Palat -- Casey Cizikas -- Kyle MacLean

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Max Shabanov, Marc Gatcomb, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Dennis Gilbert -- Nikolas Matinpalo

James Reimer

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Jake Sanderson (upper body), Nick Jensen (lower body)

Status report

The Islanders will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-1 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. ... Schaefer did not take part in New York's morning skate because of illness, but is expected to play. ... The Senators held an optional skate and are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. ... Reimer is expected to start after Ullmark made 21 saves at Washington.

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