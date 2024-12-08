Islanders at Senators projected lineups

ISLANDERS (10-11-7) at SENATORS (12-12-2)

5 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Simon Holmstrom -- Casey Cizikas -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Hudson Fasching

Isaiah George -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield

Marcus Hogberg

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Grant Hutton, Pierre Engvall

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ridly Greig

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Anton Forsberg

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate after each played Saturday. ... Hogberg could make his second start of the season after Sorokin made 28 saves in a 4-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes. … Forsberg likely will start after Ullmark made 37 saves in a 3-1 win against the Nashville Predators.