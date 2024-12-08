Islanders at Senators projected lineups

ISLANDERS (10-11-7) at SENATORS (12-12-2)
5 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Simon Holmstrom -- Casey Cizikas -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Hudson Fasching
Isaiah George -- Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield
Marcus Hogberg
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Grant Hutton, Pierre Engvall
Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ridly Greig
Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Anton Forsberg
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate after each played Saturday. ... Hogberg could make his second start of the season after Sorokin made 28 saves in a 4-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes. … Forsberg likely will start after Ullmark made 37 saves in a 3-1 win against the Nashville Predators.