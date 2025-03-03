Islanders at Rangers projected lineups

ISLANDERS (27-25-7) at RANGERS (30-26-4)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, MSG
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Simon Holmstrom -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Scott Mayfield -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Boqvist
Ilya Sorokin
Jakub Skarek
Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Scott Perunovich, Pierre Engvall
Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Matt Martin (lower body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body) Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad
Brennan Othmann -- Juuso Parssinen -- Jonny Brodzinski
Brett Berard -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Calvin de Haan -- Zac Jones
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Reilly Smith, Matthew Robertson, Arthur Kaliyev
Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Chris Kreider (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)
Status report
Duclair and Engvall, both forwards, will be scratched with the Islanders using a lineup with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Tsyplakov and Mayfield will come back into the lineup after they were scratched for the Islanders 7-4 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. … The Rangers did not have a morning skate after defeating the Predators 4-0 on Sunday. ... Smith is expected to miss his second straight game because of roster management purposes. The forward is a candidate to be traded prior to the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, which is 3 p.m. ET on Friday. … Kreider, a forward, and Fox, a defenseman, are on injured reserve. Kreider likely will miss his fifth consecutive game and Fox his third in a row.