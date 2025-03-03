Islanders at Rangers projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (27-25-7) at RANGERS (30-26-4)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, MSG

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Simon Holmstrom -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Scott Mayfield -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin

Jakub Skarek

Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Scott Perunovich, Pierre Engvall

Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Matt Martin (lower body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body) Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad

Brennan Othmann -- Juuso Parssinen -- Jonny Brodzinski

Brett Berard -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Calvin de Haan -- Zac Jones

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Reilly Smith, Matthew Robertson, Arthur Kaliyev

Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Chris Kreider (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Status report

Duclair and Engvall, both forwards, will be scratched with the Islanders using a lineup with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Tsyplakov and Mayfield will come back into the lineup after they were scratched for the Islanders 7-4 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. … The Rangers did not have a morning skate after defeating the Predators 4-0 on Sunday. ... Smith is expected to miss his second straight game because of roster management purposes. The forward is a candidate to be traded prior to the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, which is 3 p.m. ET on Friday. … Kreider, a forward, and Fox, a defenseman, are on injured reserve. Kreider likely will miss his fifth consecutive game and Fox his third in a row.

