Islanders at Rangers

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (29-22-15) at RANGERS (44-19-4)

1 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS

Islanders projected lineup 

Brock Nelson -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Anders Lee-- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas – Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly – Sebastian Aho

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Hudson Fasching

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Scott Mayfield (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Alex Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Jonny Brodzinski

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider

Zac Jones -- Erik Gustafsson

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel

Injured: Jacob Trouba (lower body)

Suspended: Matt Rempe

Status Report

Both teams are on the second game of a back-to-back. ... Shesterkin will start after Quick made 34 saves in the 7-4 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. … Rempe, a forward, will miss his fourth and final game of his suspension after elbowing New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler in their 3-1 win on March 11. … Sorokin will start after Varlamov made 26 saves in their 4-3 overtime loss against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

