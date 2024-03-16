Islanders at Rangers
Islanders projected lineup
Brock Nelson -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Anders Lee-- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas – Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly – Sebastian Aho
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Hudson Fasching
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Scott Mayfield (lower body)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Alex Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Jonny Brodzinski
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider
Zac Jones -- Erik Gustafsson
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel
Injured: Jacob Trouba (lower body)
Suspended: Matt Rempe
Status Report
Both teams are on the second game of a back-to-back. ... Shesterkin will start after Quick made 34 saves in the 7-4 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. … Rempe, a forward, will miss his fourth and final game of his suspension after elbowing New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler in their 3-1 win on March 11. … Sorokin will start after Varlamov made 26 saves in their 4-3 overtime loss against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.