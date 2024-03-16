Islanders at Rangers

Status Report

Both teams are on the second game of a back-to-back. ... Shesterkin will start after Quick made 34 saves in the 7-4 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. … Rempe, a forward, will miss his fourth and final game of his suspension after elbowing New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler in their 3-1 win on March 11. … Sorokin will start after Varlamov made 26 saves in their 4-3 overtime loss against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.