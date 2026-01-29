Islanders at Rangers projected lineups

ISLANDERS (29-19-5) at RANGERS (22-26-6)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSG

Islanders projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman

Jonathan Drouin -- Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Maxim Shabanov, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Calum Ritchie (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Rangers projected lineup

J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad -- Gabe Perreault

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Brennan Othmann -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh

Brett Berard -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider

Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Scott Morrow

Jonathan Quick

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Artemi Panarin, Connor Mackey

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Adam Fox (lower body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body)

Status report

Panarin will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game as the forward is being held out of the lineup for roster management purposes. … The Rangers recalled Berard from Hartford of the American Hockey League and he's expected to play in his first NHL game since Jan. 2. He will replace Brodzinski, a forward.