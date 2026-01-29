Islanders at Rangers projected lineups

ISLANDERS (29-19-5) at RANGERS (22-26-6)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSG
Islanders projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman
Jonathan Drouin -- Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Maxim Shabanov, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Calum Ritchie (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Rangers projected lineup
J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad -- Gabe Perreault
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Brennan Othmann -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh
Brett Berard -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider
Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Scott Morrow
Jonathan Quick
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Artemi Panarin, Connor Mackey
Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Adam Fox (lower body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body)
Status report
Panarin will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game as the forward is being held out of the lineup for roster management purposes. … The Rangers recalled Berard from Hartford of the American Hockey League and he's expected to play in his first NHL game since Jan. 2. He will replace Brodzinski, a forward.