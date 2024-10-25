Islanders at Devils projected lineups

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (2-2-2) at DEVILS (5-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Casey Cizikas -- Kyle MacLean -- Liam Foudy

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen

Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Simon Nemec

Injured: None

Status report

The Islanders did not conduct a morning skate Friday. ... Duclair, a forward, is out 4-6 weeks. ... The Devils held an optional morning skate that included four skaters and Markstrom. ... New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said there may be game-time decisions to make, including Luke Hughes and Pesce, who each made his season debut in a 5-3 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. ... The Devils reassigned defenseman Daniil Misyul to Utica of the American Hockey League on Friday.

