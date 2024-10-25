Islanders at Devils projected lineups

ISLANDERS (2-2-2) at DEVILS (5-4-1)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Casey Cizikas -- Kyle MacLean -- Liam Foudy
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body)
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Simon Nemec
Injured: None
Status report
The Islanders did not conduct a morning skate Friday. ... Duclair, a forward, is out 4-6 weeks. ... The Devils held an optional morning skate that included four skaters and Markstrom. ... New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said there may be game-time decisions to make, including Luke Hughes and Pesce, who each made his season debut in a 5-3 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. ... The Devils reassigned defenseman Daniil Misyul to Utica of the American Hockey League on Friday.