Islanders at Devils 

ISLANDERS (37-27-16) at DEVILS (38-38-5)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Casey Cizikas -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Hudson Fasching -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Pierre Engvall

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Sebastian Aho

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Robert Bortuzzo

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Simon Holmstrom

Injured: Noah Dobson (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Alexander Holtz -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Tomas Nosek -- Shane Bowers

Kurtis MacDermid -- Chris Tierney -- Nolan Foote

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Kevin Bahl -- Brendan Smith

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Graeme Clarke

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Nathan Bastian (lower body), Curtis Lazar (upper body), Jack Hughes (upper body)

Status report

The Islanders did not hold a morning skate. ... Dobson is questionable after he missed a 3-2 shootout loss at the New York Rangers on Saturday. ... Varlamov will make his fourth start in five games. ... MacLean is expected to play after leaving practice early Sunday due to illness. ... Nosek will return after missing the past two games with an upper-body injury.