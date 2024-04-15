Islanders at Devils 

ISLANDERS (37-27-16) at DEVILS (38-38-5)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Casey Cizikas -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Hudson Fasching -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Pierre Engvall
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov -- Sebastian Aho
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly -- Robert Bortuzzo
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Simon Holmstrom
Injured: Noah Dobson (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Alexander Holtz -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat -- Tomas Nosek -- Shane Bowers
Kurtis MacDermid -- Chris Tierney -- Nolan Foote
Luke Hughes -- John Marino
Kevin Bahl -- Brendan Smith
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Graeme Clarke
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Nathan Bastian (lower body), Curtis Lazar (upper body), Jack Hughes (upper body)
Status report
The Islanders did not hold a morning skate. ... Dobson is questionable after he missed a 3-2 shootout loss at the New York Rangers on Saturday. ... Varlamov will make his fourth start in five games. ... MacLean is expected to play after leaving practice early Sunday due to illness. ... Nosek will return after missing the past two games with an upper-body injury.