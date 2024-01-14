Carrier scores with 7.9 seconds left, Predators edge Islanders

Carrier's slap shot from above the right circle deflected off the stick of Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield and fluttered over the blocker of Ilya Sorokin.

Luke Evangelista and Juuso Parssinen also scored, and Juuse Saros made 24 saves for the Predators (24-18-1), who were coming off a 6-3 win at the Dallas Stars on Friday and are 3-1-0 in their past four games.

Sorokin made 25 saves for the Islanders (19-13-10), who are 2-4-1 in their past seven games.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 12:00 of the third period, redirecting Noah Dobson's slap shot from the point with his backhand on the ice.

Evangelista tied it 1-1 at 15:08 with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle through a screen on the power play.

After Carrier put Nashville ahead, Parssinen scored into an empty net with one second left for the 3-1 final.