Islanders at Predators projected lineups

ISLANDERS (5-4-2) at PREDATORS (4-3-4)
8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN2, SN+
Islanders projected lineup
Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Emil Heineman -- Brayden Schenn -- Victor Eklund
Ondrej Palat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair
Casey Cizikas -- Mitchell Chaffee
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Logan Stanley -- Matthew Kessel
Scott Mayfield
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Kyle MacLean
Injured: Mathew Barzal (knee), Matias Maccelli (lower body), Calum Ritchie (lower body), Alexander Romanov (torn right ACL)
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly
Filip Forsberg -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Mavrik Bourque
Nils Hoglander -- Matthew Wood – Jonathan Marchessault
Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom
Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby
Nicolas Hague -- Jayden Struble
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Daemon Hunt
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Ilya Lyubushkin, Vitali Pinchuk, Reid Schaefer
Injured: William Trudeau (upper body)
Status report
Each team is expected to use 11 forwards and seven defensemen … Mayfield is set to play for the first time since Oct. 10; MacLean, a forward, will be scratched. ... New York placed forwards Maccelli and Ritchie on injured reserve Monday, retroactive to Oct. 17.