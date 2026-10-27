Islanders at Predators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

ISLANDERS (5-4-2) at PREDATORS (4-3-4)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN2, SN+

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Emil Heineman -- Brayden Schenn -- Victor Eklund

Ondrej Palat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair

Casey Cizikas -- Mitchell Chaffee

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Logan Stanley -- Matthew Kessel

Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Kyle MacLean

Injured: Mathew Barzal (knee), Matias Maccelli (lower body), Calum Ritchie (lower body), Alexander Romanov (torn right ACL)

Predators projected lineup 

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly 

Filip Forsberg -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Mavrik Bourque

Nils Hoglander -- Matthew Wood – Jonathan Marchessault

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom

Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby

Nicolas Hague -- Jayden Struble

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Daemon Hunt

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Ilya Lyubushkin, Vitali Pinchuk, Reid Schaefer

Injured: William Trudeau (upper body)

Status report

Each team is expected to use 11 forwards and seven defensemen … Mayfield is set to play for the first time since Oct. 10; MacLean, a forward, will be scratched. ... New York placed forwards Maccelli and Ritchie on injured reserve Monday, retroactive to Oct. 17.

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