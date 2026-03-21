Islanders at Canadiens projected lineups

ISLANDERS (39-25-5) at CANADIENS (37-21-10)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Anthony Duclair -- Brayden Schenn -- Emil Heineman
Ondrej Palat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Calum Ritchie -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Max Shabanov (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Alexandre Texier -- Jake Evans -- Zachary Bolduc
Joe Veleno -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier
Jacob Fowler
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Samuel Montembeault
Injured: Josh Anderson (upper body), Kirby Dach (upper body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
Islanders coach Patrick Roy made changes to all four lines at the morning skate; Lee moved from the third line to the first, Heineman went from the first to the second, Palat moved from the fourth line to the third, Holmstrom shifted from the second line to the third, and Ritchie moved from the third line to the fourth. ... Gatcomb draws in after being left out of the lineup the past three games. ... MacLean, a forward, will be a healthy scratch. … Fowler will start; otherwise, the Canadiens will dress the same they used in a 3-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.