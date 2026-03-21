Islanders at Canadiens projected lineups

ISLANDERS (39-25-5) at CANADIENS (37-21-10)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Anthony Duclair -- Brayden Schenn -- Emil Heineman

Ondrej Palat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Calum Ritchie -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Max Shabanov (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Alexandre Texier -- Jake Evans -- Zachary Bolduc

Joe Veleno -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Jacob Fowler

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Samuel Montembeault

Injured: Josh Anderson (upper body), Kirby Dach (upper body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Islanders coach Patrick Roy made changes to all four lines at the morning skate; Lee moved from the third line to the first, Heineman went from the first to the second, Palat moved from the fourth line to the third, Holmstrom shifted from the second line to the third, and Ritchie moved from the third line to the fourth. ... Gatcomb draws in after being left out of the lineup the past three games. ... MacLean, a forward, will be a healthy scratch. … Fowler will start; otherwise, the Canadiens will dress the same they used in a 3-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.