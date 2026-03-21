Islanders at Canadiens projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

ISLANDERS (39-25-5) at CANADIENS (37-21-10)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Anthony Duclair -- Brayden Schenn -- Emil Heineman

Ondrej Palat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Calum Ritchie -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Max Shabanov (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Alexandre Texier -- Jake Evans -- Zachary Bolduc

Joe Veleno -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Jacob Fowler

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Samuel Montembeault

Injured: Josh Anderson (upper body), Kirby Dach (upper body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Islanders coach Patrick Roy made changes to all four lines at the morning skate; Lee moved from the third line to the first, Heineman went from the first to the second, Palat moved from the fourth line to the third, Holmstrom shifted from the second line to the third, and Ritchie moved from the third line to the fourth. ... Gatcomb draws in after being left out of the lineup the past three games. ... MacLean, a forward, will be a healthy scratch. … Fowler will start; otherwise, the Canadiens will dress the same they used in a 3-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek out for Wild against Stars

NHL On Tap: Red Wings host Bruins in Atlantic Division clash

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

Killorn has goal, 2 assists for Ducks in win against Mammoth

Zacha putting together career season to help fuel Bruins playoff chase

Olofsson scores 1st goal with Flames in win against Panthers

Avalanche determined to finish as top seed after clinching playoff berth

Avalanche defeat Blackhawks, become 1st team to clinch playoff berth

Hurricanes recover to get past Maple Leafs in OT

Thompson makes 30 saves, Capitals edge Devils

Matthews of Maple Leafs has knee surgery, recovery time 12 weeks

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 20

Capitals host 13-year-old Make-A-Wish kid for day

NHL Status Report: Armia to return for Kings against Sabres

Johansen retires, to be honored by Predators