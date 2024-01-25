Islanders at Canadiens

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (20-16-11) at CANADIENS (19-21-7)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Hudson Fasching -- Brock Nelson – Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier

Matt Martin -- Pierre Engvall -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Sebastian Aho

Samuel Bolduc – Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Oliver Wahlstrom, Kyle MacLean

Injured: Ryan Pulock (lower body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Casey Cizikas (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Josh Anderson

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Sean Monahan -- Joel Armia

Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Tanner Pearson -- Lucas Condotta -- Michael Pezzetta

Mike Matheson -- David Savard

Jayden Struble -- Kaiden Guhle

Arber Xhekaj -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jesse Ylonen, Jake Allen

Injured: Alex Newhook (ankle)

Status report

The Islanders did not hold a morning skate Thursday. … Varlamov is expected to make his first start since Jan. 2; he backed up Sorokin in a 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday after missing the previous nine games with a lower-body injury. … Engvall returns after missing four games because of an upper-body injury. … Montembeault will make his fifth start in eight games in the Canadiens’ season-long rotation of three goalies. … Condotta will make his season debut after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

