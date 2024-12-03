Islanders at Canadiens projected lineups

ISLANDERS (9-10-6) at CANADIENS (8-13-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Kyle MacLean -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin -- Pierre Engvall -- Hudson Fasching

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Isaiah George -- Noah Dobson

Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Grant Hutton

Injured: Casey Cizikas (undisclosed), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alex Newhook

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Kaiden Guhle -- Mike Matheson

Lane Hutson -- Jayden Struble

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: None

Status report

Pageau could return after missing the past two games because of a lower-body injury. ... Cizikas did not take part in the Islanders morning skate Tuesday; Engvall skated in his place of the forward on the fourth line. Islanders coach Patrick Roy said Pageau and Cizikas each will be a game-time decision and didn’t rule out the possibility of dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Laine will make his Canadiens debut after missing the first 24 games because of a knee sprain he sustained during a preseason game Sept. 28. It will be his first NHL game since he sustained a broken clavicle playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 14, 2023. The forward began receiving care from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Jan. 28. He was cleared from the program July 26, and traded to Montreal by Columbus on Aug. 19.