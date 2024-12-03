Islanders at Canadiens projected lineups

ISLANDERS (9-10-6) at CANADIENS (8-13-3)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Kyle MacLean -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Matt Martin -- Pierre Engvall -- Hudson Fasching
Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock
Isaiah George -- Noah Dobson
Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Grant Hutton
Injured: Casey Cizikas (undisclosed), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alex Newhook
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Kaiden Guhle -- Mike Matheson
Lane Hutson -- Jayden Struble
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: None
Status report
Pageau could return after missing the past two games because of a lower-body injury. ... Cizikas did not take part in the Islanders morning skate Tuesday; Engvall skated in his place of the forward on the fourth line. Islanders coach Patrick Roy said Pageau and Cizikas each will be a game-time decision and didn’t rule out the possibility of dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Laine will make his Canadiens debut after missing the first 24 games because of a knee sprain he sustained during a preseason game Sept. 28. It will be his first NHL game since he sustained a broken clavicle playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 14, 2023. The forward began receiving care from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Jan. 28. He was cleared from the program July 26, and traded to Montreal by Columbus on Aug. 19.