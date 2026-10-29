Islanders at Wild projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

ISLANDERS (6-4-2) at WILD (9-3-2)

8 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Emil Heineman -- Brayden Schenn -- Victor Eklund

Ondrej Palat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Mitchell Chaffee

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Logan Stanley -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Matthew Kessel 

Injured: Mathew Barzal (knee), Matias Maccelli (lower body), Calum Ritchie (lower body), Alexander Romanov (torn right ACL)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin

Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink

Nico Sturm -- Ryan Hartman -- Tyler Pitlick

Quinn Hughes – Jonas Brodin

Olli Maatta -- Zach Bogosian

Matt Kiersted -- David Spacek 

Jesper Wallstedt

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Mason Shaw, Carson Lambos

Injured: Brock Faber (skull fracture), Marcus Foligno (lower body), Nick Foligno (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)

Status report

The Islanders are expected to dress a conventional lineup after going with 11 forwards and seven defensemen in a 4-3 shootout win at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. ... New York will alternate starting goalies for the fifth straight game. ... The Wild held an optional morning skate. … Spurgeon is week to week; the defenseman blocked back-to-back shots by Utah Mammoth forward Dylan Guenther while killing a penalty during a 3-1 win on Tuesday. ... Spacek will enter the lineup. ... Faber has been cleared for his return-to-play protocol for exercise and workouts; the defenseman has not played since taking a puck to the head in a preseason games on Sept. 25. ... Lambos, a defenseman, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

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