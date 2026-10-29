Islanders at Wild projected lineups

ISLANDERS (6-4-2) at WILD (9-3-2)
8 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Emil Heineman -- Brayden Schenn -- Victor Eklund
Ondrej Palat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Mitchell Chaffee
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Logan Stanley -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Matthew Kessel
Injured: Mathew Barzal (knee), Matias Maccelli (lower body), Calum Ritchie (lower body), Alexander Romanov (torn right ACL)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin
Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink
Nico Sturm -- Ryan Hartman -- Tyler Pitlick
Quinn Hughes – Jonas Brodin
Olli Maatta -- Zach Bogosian
Matt Kiersted -- David Spacek
Jesper Wallstedt
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Mason Shaw, Carson Lambos
Injured: Brock Faber (skull fracture), Marcus Foligno (lower body), Nick Foligno (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)
Status report
The Islanders are expected to dress a conventional lineup after going with 11 forwards and seven defensemen in a 4-3 shootout win at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. ... New York will alternate starting goalies for the fifth straight game. ... The Wild held an optional morning skate. … Spurgeon is week to week; the defenseman blocked back-to-back shots by Utah Mammoth forward Dylan Guenther while killing a penalty during a 3-1 win on Tuesday. ... Spacek will enter the lineup. ... Faber has been cleared for his return-to-play protocol for exercise and workouts; the defenseman has not played since taking a puck to the head in a preseason games on Sept. 25. ... Lambos, a defenseman, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Thursday.