Islanders at Kings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

ISLANDERS (7-6-4) at KINGS (5-9-2)

10 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Emil Heineman-- Brayden Schenn -- Victor Eklund

Ondrej Palat -- Casey Cizikas -- Anthony Duclair

Matias Maccelli -- Kyle MacLean -- Mitchell Chaffee

Logan Stanley -- Matthew Schaefer

Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock

Ben Hutton -- Tony DeAngelo 

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Scott Mayfield, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Jean-Gabriel Pageau (lower body), Mathew Barzal (knee), Alexander Romanov (torn right ACL), Cal Ritchie (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Mats Zuccarello 

Trevor Moore -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry

Andre Lee -- Scott Laughton  -- Erik Haula

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Doughty

Mikey Anderson -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Samuel Helenius, Joel Armia 

Injured: Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed)

Status report 

Pageau was ruled out after participating in the morning skate, leaving the Islanders forward lines in flux. It is possible New York could use 11 forwards and seven defensemen in his absence. … Maccelli returns after missing nine games because of a lower-body injury. … Pulock had not played since Oct. 29 because of an upper-body injury. … Fiala will make his season debut. He fractured his left leg playing for Team Switzerland in the 2026 Winter Olympics in February and underwent a follow-up procedure in September. … Doughty will play after taking a slap shot off his right ankle in the third period of a 3-0 loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. He was able to finish out the game but had to miss practice on Wednesday. … Kenny Connors, a forward, was assigned to Ontario of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

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