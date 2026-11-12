Islanders at Kings projected lineups

ISLANDERS (7-6-4) at KINGS (5-9-2)
10 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN, TVAS
Islanders projected lineup
Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Emil Heineman-- Brayden Schenn -- Victor Eklund
Ondrej Palat -- Casey Cizikas -- Anthony Duclair
Matias Maccelli -- Kyle MacLean -- Mitchell Chaffee
Logan Stanley -- Matthew Schaefer
Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock
Ben Hutton -- Tony DeAngelo
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Scott Mayfield, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Jean-Gabriel Pageau (lower body), Mathew Barzal (knee), Alexander Romanov (torn right ACL), Cal Ritchie (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Mats Zuccarello
Trevor Moore -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry
Andre Lee -- Scott Laughton -- Erik Haula
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Doughty
Mikey Anderson -- Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Samuel Helenius, Joel Armia
Injured: Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed)
Status report
Pageau was ruled out after participating in the morning skate, leaving the Islanders forward lines in flux. It is possible New York could use 11 forwards and seven defensemen in his absence. … Maccelli returns after missing nine games because of a lower-body injury. … Pulock had not played since Oct. 29 because of an upper-body injury. … Fiala will make his season debut. He fractured his left leg playing for Team Switzerland in the 2026 Winter Olympics in February and underwent a follow-up procedure in September. … Doughty will play after taking a slap shot off his right ankle in the third period of a 3-0 loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. He was able to finish out the game but had to miss practice on Wednesday. … Kenny Connors, a forward, was assigned to Ontario of the American Hockey League on Thursday.