Islanders at Kings

ISLANDERS (29-20-14) at KINGS (32-20-11)
10:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSW, SN, TVAS
Islanders projected lineup
Brock Nelson -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Hudson Fasching, Oliver Wahlstrom
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Scott Mayfield (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Blake Lizotte -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Trevor Lewis -- Alex Turcotte -- Arthur Kaliyev
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Jacob Moverare
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)
Status report
Sorokin will start after Varlamov made 22 saves in a 6-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. … Anderson is likely to return after missing eight games because of an upper-body injury. … Rittich will make his first start since Feb 26. Talbot had started the past six games. … The Kings could use 11 forwards and seven defensemen, coach Jim Hiller said. If they do, Moverare, a defenseman, would replace Kaliyev in the lineup.