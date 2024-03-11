Islanders at Kings

ISLANDERS (29-20-14) at KINGS (32-20-11)

10:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSW, SN, TVAS

Islanders projected lineup

Brock Nelson -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Hudson Fasching, Oliver Wahlstrom

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Scott Mayfield (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Blake Lizotte -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Trevor Lewis -- Alex Turcotte -- Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jacob Moverare

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)

Status report

Sorokin will start after Varlamov made 22 saves in a 6-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. … Anderson is likely to return after missing eight games because of an upper-body injury. … Rittich will make his first start since Feb 26. Talbot had started the past six games. … The Kings could use 11 forwards and seven defensemen, coach Jim Hiller said. If they do, Moverare, a defenseman, would replace Kaliyev in the lineup.