Islanders at Panthers

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (9-7-6) at PANTHERS (14-7-2)

6 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSFL

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Julien Gauthier -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Mike Reilly -- Ryan Pulock

Samuel Bolduc -- Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Grant Hutton, Hudson Fasching, Matt Martin

Injured: Adam Pelech (upper body), Sebastian Aho (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Uvis Balinskis

Injured: Josh Mahura (lower body)

Status report

Sorokin could make his third start in four games after Varlamov made 39 saves in a 5-4 overtime win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. ... Bobrovsky is expected to make his sixth start in seven games; he made 21 saves in a 5-1 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. ... Mahura is expected to miss his seventh straight game, but could return against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.

