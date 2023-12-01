Islanders at Panthers
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Julien Gauthier -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Mike Reilly -- Ryan Pulock
Samuel Bolduc -- Scott Mayfield
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Grant Hutton, Hudson Fasching, Matt Martin
Injured: Adam Pelech (upper body), Sebastian Aho (upper body)
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins
Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Uvis Balinskis
Injured: Josh Mahura (lower body)
Status report
Sorokin could make his third start in four games after Varlamov made 39 saves in a 5-4 overtime win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. ... Bobrovsky is expected to make his sixth start in seven games; he made 21 saves in a 5-1 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. ... Mahura is expected to miss his seventh straight game, but could return against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.