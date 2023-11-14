Oilers pull away from Islanders in 3rd, win 1st game under Knoblauch

Latest News

Sitting Down with Mike Richter 

Richter talks Lundqvist, Rangers, Hall of Fame in Q&A with NHL.com
2023 Hockey Hall of Fame induction speech highlights

Highlights from Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023 speeches
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
NHL team theme night celebrations

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Florida Panthers early season MVP debated by NHL.com writers

Panthers early-season MVP debated by NHL.com
Maple Leafs William Nylander excited for Global Series Sweden

Nylander excited for opportunity to play in Sweden as part of Global Series
Sabres' Kyle Okposo set to play 1,000th NHL game

Okposo set to play 1,000th NHL game, having ‘ton of fun’ with Sabres
Columbus Blue Jackets Jack Roslovic injury status

Roslovic out 4-6 weeks with fractured ankle for Blue Jackets
Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights visit White House

Golden Knights visit White House, President Biden to celebrate Stanley Cup championship
Carolina announces white Whalers jerseys

Hurricanes announce special white Whalers throwback jerseys
McDavid surprised, says he had no role in Knoblauch hire by Oilers

McDavid surprised, says he had no role in Knoblauch hire by Oilers
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Vasilevskiy practices with Lightning for 1st time since surgery

Vasilevskiy practices with Lightning for 1st time since surgery
Daniel Alfredsson inspiring Ottawa at NHL Global Series

Alfredsson giving Senators information, inspiration during NHL Global Series
nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now
Reinhart Connor Nylander 3 stars of week 

Reinhart leads 3 Stars of the Week 
Senators have energetic 1st practice in Sweden for Global Series

Senators have energetic 1st practice in Sweden for Global Series
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Oilers pull away from Islanders in 3rd, win 1st game under Knoblauch

Hyman, McDavid score power-play goals 1:58 apart; New York has lost 5 straight

NYI@EDM: Hyman chips home a pass for a PPG

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers won their first game under coach Kris Knoblauch, 4-1 against the New York Islanders at Rogers Place on Monday.

Knoblauch was hired on Sunday to replace Jay Woodcroft.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists, and Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist for Edmonton (4-9-1), which has won two straight. Stuart Skinner made 32 saves.

Mathew Barzal scored, and Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves for New York (5-6-3), which has lost five straight (0-4-1).

Barzal gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead 40 seconds into the first period. He scored on a one-timer from the high slot after Mattias Ekholm turned the puck over along the right boards.

Draisaitl tied it 1-1 at 14:17. He took a pass from Darnell Nurse at the blue line, skated around Sebastian Aho and scored blocker side from the right face-off dot.

Zach Hyman gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 7:35 of the third period, scoring from the edge of the crease after McDavid chipped him a pass from along the goal line.

McDavid then pushed it to 3-1 at 9:33 with another power-play goal. He skated down the left wing on a rush and scored with a wrist shot that trickled past Sorokin.

Evander Kane scored a short-handed goal into an empty net at 17:33 for the 4-1 final.

Related Content

McDavid surprised, says he had no role in Knoblauch hire by Oilers

McDavid surprised, says he had no role in Knoblauch hire by Oilers
Oilers look to respond under new coach Kris Knoblauch

Knoblauch, Oilers see 'a lot of runway left' in season
Kris Knoblauch brings even-keeled approach as new Oilers coach

Knoblauch brings ‘even-keeled’ approach to job as Oilers coach
Jay Woodcroft fired as Oilers coach replaced by Kris Knoblauch

Woodcroft fired as Oilers coach, replaced by Knoblauch