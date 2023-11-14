Oilers pull away from Islanders in 3rd, win 1st game under Knoblauch

Knoblauch was hired on Sunday to replace Jay Woodcroft.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists, and Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist for Edmonton (4-9-1), which has won two straight. Stuart Skinner made 32 saves.

Mathew Barzal scored, and Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves for New York (5-6-3), which has lost five straight (0-4-1).

Barzal gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead 40 seconds into the first period. He scored on a one-timer from the high slot after Mattias Ekholm turned the puck over along the right boards.

Draisaitl tied it 1-1 at 14:17. He took a pass from Darnell Nurse at the blue line, skated around Sebastian Aho and scored blocker side from the right face-off dot.

Zach Hyman gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 7:35 of the third period, scoring from the edge of the crease after McDavid chipped him a pass from along the goal line.

McDavid then pushed it to 3-1 at 9:33 with another power-play goal. He skated down the left wing on a rush and scored with a wrist shot that trickled past Sorokin.

Evander Kane scored a short-handed goal into an empty net at 17:33 for the 4-1 final.