Knoblauch brings ‘even-keeled’ approach to job as Oilers coach

Sherry Bassin laughed as he told a story about the first time Kris Knoblauch coached Connor McDavid.

This was with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League sometime in 2012-15, when Bassin was the owner and the general manager. Knoblauch was the coach. McDavid was a center destined to be a superstar in the NHL.

Knoblauch benched McDavid for at least part of the third period of a game at Windsor.

“I thought, ‘Oh, my god,’” Bassin said.

Bassin came down to the locker room afterward, wondering how McDavid would react.

“I said, ‘How you doin’?’” Bassin said. “He said, ‘I deserved it.’”

The point isn’t that Knoblauch will breathe fire and bench everybody, even McDavid, after the Edmonton Oilers hired him to replace Jay Woodcroft as coach Sunday.

“The point is, he tries to make everybody accountable, but he doesn’t do it [for show],” Bassin said. “He’s not interested in answering questions to the press about it after. He would have spent plenty of time with Connor about it. He wouldn’t have just [done it] and then leave it at that.”

Bassin said Knoblauch is not “a teller and a yeller.”

“There’s a lot of learning going on,” Bassin said. “His communication level is very high. He expects people to take responsibility, but he doesn’t just designate it. He’ll bring them in and talk about it.”

Dave Hakstol described Knoblauch much the same way.

After Knoblauch won at least 50 games in a 68-game schedule for the fourth straight season and led Erie to the OHL title in 2016-17, Hakstol hired him to be an assistant on his staff with the Philadelphia Flyers.