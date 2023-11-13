Islanders at Oilers

ISLANDERS (5-5-3) at OILERS (3-9-1)
8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Mathew Barzal -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Julien Gauthier -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck
Sebastian Aho -- Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock
Samuel Buldoc -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Matt Martin, Hudson Fasching
Injured: Adam Pelech (lower body)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Sam Gagner
Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Zach Hyman
Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Warren Foegele
Raphael Lavoie -- James Hamblin -- Derek Ryan
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchad
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Connor Brown
Injured: Mattias Janmark (shoulder)
Status report
Wahlstrom skated on the third line in place of Fasching and Gauthier will replace Martin on the fourth. ... The Oilers are playing their first game under new coach Kris Knoblauch. ... Brown took part in the morning skate after the forward sustained an undisclosed injury against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 2, but will be scratched.