Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Daniel Alfredsson inspiring Ottawa at NHL Global Series

Alfredsson giving Senators information, inspiration during NHL Global Series
Reinhart Connor Nylander 3 stars of week 

Reinhart leads 3 Stars of the Week 
Senators have energetic 1st practice in Sweden for Global Series

Senators have energetic 1st practice in Sweden for Global Series
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Seattle Kraken Shane Wright unlikely to play in 2024 WJC

Wright of Kraken unlikely to play for Canada at 2024 World Juniors
Women In Hockey Detroit Red Wings Britta Ottoboni

Women in Hockey: Britta Ottoboni
Dryden's greatness recalled with 3 goalies entering Hall of Fame

Dryden's greatness recalled with 3 goalies entering Hall of Fame
On Tap: Knoblauch to make Oilers coaching debut against Islanders

On Tap: Knoblauch to make Oilers coaching debut against Islanders
Wild understand importance of Global Series Sweden

Wild understand importance of Global Series Sweden
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
San Jose Sharks Anaheim Ducks game recap November 12

Vatrano scores twice in Ducks win against Sharks
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
Color of Hockey: Vegas Golden Knights bolster Hispanic outreach

Color of Hockey: Golden Knights bolster outreach to Spanish-speaking fans
Rookie Watch Brink and Hughes among best in Metropolitan Division

Rookie Watch: Brink, Hughes among best in Metropolitan Division
NHL national television schedule for week of November 13-19

23 games to be nationally televised this week
Columbus Blue Jackets New York Rangers game recap November 12

Rangers rally past Blue Jackets in shootout, point streak at 10
Vancouver Canucks Montreal Canadiens game recap November 12

Canucks score 3 in 2nd, defeat Canadiens

Islanders at Oilers

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (5-5-3) at OILERS (3-9-1)

8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Mathew Barzal -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Julien Gauthier -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Sebastian Aho -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Samuel Buldoc -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Matt Martin, Hudson Fasching

Injured: Adam Pelech (lower body)

 
Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Sam Gagner

Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Zach Hyman

Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Warren Foegele

Raphael Lavoie -- James Hamblin -- Derek Ryan

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchad

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Connor Brown

Injured: Mattias Janmark (shoulder)

Status report

Wahlstrom skated on the third line in place of Fasching and Gauthier will replace Martin on the fourth. ... The Oilers are playing their first game under new coach Kris Knoblauch. ... Brown took part in the morning skate after the forward sustained an undisclosed injury against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 2, but will be scratched.