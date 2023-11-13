Islanders at Oilers

ISLANDERS (5-5-3) at OILERS (3-9-1)

8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Mathew Barzal -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Julien Gauthier -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Sebastian Aho -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Samuel Buldoc -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Matt Martin, Hudson Fasching

Injured: Adam Pelech (lower body)



Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Sam Gagner

Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Zach Hyman

Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Warren Foegele

Raphael Lavoie -- James Hamblin -- Derek Ryan

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchad

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Connor Brown

Injured: Mattias Janmark (shoulder)

Status report

Wahlstrom skated on the third line in place of Fasching and Gauthier will replace Martin on the fourth. ... The Oilers are playing their first game under new coach Kris Knoblauch. ... Brown took part in the morning skate after the forward sustained an undisclosed injury against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 2, but will be scratched.