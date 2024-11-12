Islanders at Oilers projected lineups

NHL.com
ISLANDERS (6-6-3) at OILERS (7-7-1)

9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Scott Mayfield -- Ryan Pulock

Isaiah George -- Noah Dobson

Dennis Cholowski -- Grant Hutton

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Hudson Fasching

Injured: Mathew Barzal (upper body), Mike Reilly (head), Alexander Romanov (upper body)

Oilers projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Adam Henrique -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor Brown

Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak – Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: None

Status report

The Islanders will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. ... The Oilers held an optional morning skate Tuesday and will not make any lineup changes following a 7-3 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

