Islanders at Oilers projected lineups
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Scott Mayfield -- Ryan Pulock
Isaiah George -- Noah Dobson
Dennis Cholowski -- Grant Hutton
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Hudson Fasching
Injured: Mathew Barzal (upper body), Mike Reilly (head), Alexander Romanov (upper body)
Oilers projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson
Adam Henrique -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor Brown
Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak – Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Injured: None
Status report
The Islanders will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. ... The Oilers held an optional morning skate Tuesday and will not make any lineup changes following a 7-3 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.