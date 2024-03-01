DETROIT -- Brock Nelson scored twice to help the New York Islanders end the Detroit Red Wings’ six-game winning streak with a 5-3 victory at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.
Nelson scores twice, Islanders stop Red Wings winning streak at 6
Barzal has 2 points; Maatta gets 2 goals for Detroit
Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist in the third period for the Islanders (25-20-14), who won their second straight game after losing five of six. Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves.
Olli Maatta scored twice for Detroit (33-21-6), who hadn’t lost since Feb. 15 (4-1 at the Vancouver Canucks). Alex Lyon made 22 saves.
Nelson gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 12:11 of the first period, stealing the puck from Ben Chiarot and shooting past Lyon from the low slot.
Casey Cizikas made it 2-0 at 16:18, deflecting Adam Pelech’s shot past Lyon.
Maatta scored to make it 2-1 at 5:04 of the second with a slap shot from the left circle.
Patrick Kane tied the game 10 seconds into the third period 2-2, extending his point streak to 10 games (15 points, six goals, nine assists).
Nelson put the Islanders back ahead 3-2 with a power-play goal from the bottom of the right circle at 5:04.
Maatta scored his second of the game to tie it 3-3 at 10:49, shooting into an open net off a cross-ice pass from Shayne Gostisbehere.
Barzal’s sharp angle shot banked in off Lyon to make it 4-3 at 13:58.
Pierre Engvall made it 5-3 with an empty-net goal at 19:24.