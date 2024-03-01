Nelson scores twice, Islanders stop Red Wings winning streak at 6

Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist in the third period for the Islanders (25-20-14), who won their second straight game after losing five of six. Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves.

Olli Maatta scored twice for Detroit (33-21-6), who hadn’t lost since Feb. 15 (4-1 at the Vancouver Canucks). Alex Lyon made 22 saves.

Nelson gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 12:11 of the first period, stealing the puck from Ben Chiarot and shooting past Lyon from the low slot.

Casey Cizikas made it 2-0 at 16:18, deflecting Adam Pelech’s shot past Lyon.

Maatta scored to make it 2-1 at 5:04 of the second with a slap shot from the left circle.

Patrick Kane tied the game 10 seconds into the third period 2-2, extending his point streak to 10 games (15 points, six goals, nine assists).

Nelson put the Islanders back ahead 3-2 with a power-play goal from the bottom of the right circle at 5:04.

Maatta scored his second of the game to tie it 3-3 at 10:49, shooting into an open net off a cross-ice pass from Shayne Gostisbehere.

Barzal’s sharp angle shot banked in off Lyon to make it 4-3 at 13:58.

Pierre Engvall made it 5-3 with an empty-net goal at 19:24.