Islanders at Red Wings projected lineups

ISLANDERS (7-7-5) at RED WINGS (7-9-2)

7 pm ET; FDSNDT, MSGN2

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Isaiah George -- Ryan Pulock

Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart procedure)

Red Wings projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Tyler Motte -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson -- Albert Johansson

Alex Lyon

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Justin Holl, Joe Veleno

Injured: None

Status report

Kasper will play between Kane and DeBrincat as the Red Wings try to improve their even-strength offense. … Other than Sorokin in goal, the Islanders will use the same lineup as they did in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.