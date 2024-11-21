Islanders at Red Wings projected lineups

ISLANDERS (7-7-5) at RED WINGS (7-9-2)
7 pm ET; FDSNDT, MSGN2
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Isaiah George -- Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton
Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart procedure)
Red Wings projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer
Tyler Motte -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson -- Albert Johansson
Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Justin Holl, Joe Veleno
Injured: None
Status report
Kasper will play between Kane and DeBrincat as the Red Wings try to improve their even-strength offense. … Other than Sorokin in goal, the Islanders will use the same lineup as they did in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.