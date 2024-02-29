Islanders at Red Wings

ISLANDERS (24-20-14) at RED WINGS (33-20-6)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSDET
Islanders projected lineup
Brock Nelson -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock
Noah Dobson -- Adam Pelech
Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Hudson Fasching (upper body), Scott Mayfield (lower body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane
Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
David Perron -- Andrew Copp -- Joe Veleno
Robby Fabbri -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Klim Kostin, Justin Holl
Injured: Ville Husso (lower body)
Status report
Each team is expected to dress the same lineup it used in its previous game; the Islanders in a 3-2 overtime win at the Dallas Stars on Monday and the Red Wings in an 8-3 win against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.