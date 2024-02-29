Islanders at Red Wings

ISLANDERS (24-20-14) at RED WINGS (33-20-6)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSDET

Islanders projected lineup

Brock Nelson -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Noah Dobson -- Adam Pelech

Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Hudson Fasching (upper body), Scott Mayfield (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

David Perron -- Andrew Copp -- Joe Veleno

Robby Fabbri -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Justin Holl

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body)

Status report

Each team is expected to dress the same lineup it used in its previous game; the Islanders in a 3-2 overtime win at the Dallas Stars on Monday and the Red Wings in an 8-3 win against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.