Oettinger makes 33 saves, Stars shut out Islanders in home opener

Tyler Seguin had two goals and Jamie Benn scored for the Stars (2-0-0) in their home opener.

Semyon Varlamov made 24 saves for the Islanders (0-1-1).

Seguin scored to give the Stars a 1-0 lead at 7:59 of the first period on a shot from the high slot.

Benn made it 2-0 at 10:58 of the second period when he intercepted a cross-ice pass in the high slot.

Seguin scored into the empty net at 18:57 of the third period for the 3-0 final.