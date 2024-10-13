DALLAS -- Jake Oettinger made 33 saves for the Dallas Stars in a 3-0 win against the New York Islanders at American Airlines Center on Saturday.
Oettinger makes 33 saves, Stars shut out Islanders in home opener
Seguin scores 2 for Dallas; Varlamov stops 24 shots for New York
Tyler Seguin had two goals and Jamie Benn scored for the Stars (2-0-0) in their home opener.
Semyon Varlamov made 24 saves for the Islanders (0-1-1).
Seguin scored to give the Stars a 1-0 lead at 7:59 of the first period on a shot from the high slot.
Benn made it 2-0 at 10:58 of the second period when he intercepted a cross-ice pass in the high slot.
Seguin scored into the empty net at 18:57 of the third period for the 3-0 final.