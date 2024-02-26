Islanders at Stars

ISLANDERS (23-20-14) at STARS (35-16-8)
8 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSW, NHLN
Islanders projected lineup
Brock Nelson -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock
Noah Dobson -- Adam Pelech
Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Hudson Fasching (upper body), Scott Mayfield (lower body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Ty Dellandrea
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven
Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith
Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen
Ryan Suter -- Joel Hanley
Esa Lindell -- Derrick Pouliot
Scott Wedgewood
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: None
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Tyler Seguin (lower body)
Status report
MacLean was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … The Stars recalled Stankoven and Pouliot from Texas of the AHL on Monday and each is expected to play. … Wedgewood will start Monday with Oettinger expected to play at the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. … Lundkvist and Hakanpaa were full participants at morning skate but the defensemen are not expected to play. … Seguin, a forward, is considered week to week.