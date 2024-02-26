Islanders at Stars

ISLANDERS (23-20-14) at STARS (35-16-8)

8 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSW, NHLN

Islanders projected lineup

Brock Nelson -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Noah Dobson -- Adam Pelech

Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Hudson Fasching (upper body), Scott Mayfield (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Ty Dellandrea

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Ryan Suter -- Joel Hanley

Esa Lindell -- Derrick Pouliot

Scott Wedgewood

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: None

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Tyler Seguin (lower body)

Status report

MacLean was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … The Stars recalled Stankoven and Pouliot from Texas of the AHL on Monday and each is expected to play. … Wedgewood will start Monday with Oettinger expected to play at the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. … Lundkvist and Hakanpaa were full participants at morning skate but the defensemen are not expected to play. … Seguin, a forward, is considered week to week.