Islanders at Blue Jackets projected lineups

ISLANDERS (3-4-2) at BLUE JACKETS (4-3-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN, TVAS

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Casey Cizikas

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Hudson Fasching

Mike Reilly -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Pierre Engvall, Oliver Wahlstrom

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Alexander Romanov (upper body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Cole Sillinger -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Adam Fantilli -- Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Aston-Reese -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier

James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson

Jack Johnson -- Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: David Jiricek

Injured: Dmitri Voronkov (upper body), Boone Jenner (upper body), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)

Status report

Martin enters the lineup for Engvall, a forward. ... Romanov, a defenseman, skated on his own Wednesday but is expected to miss his third straight game after being injured during a 4-3 overtime win at the New Jersey Devils on Friday. ... The Blue Jackets will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

