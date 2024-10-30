Islanders at Blue Jackets projected lineups

ISLANDERS (3-4-2) at BLUE JACKETS (4-3-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN, TVAS
Islanders projected lineup
Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Casey Cizikas
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Hudson Fasching
Mike Reilly -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Pierre Engvall, Oliver Wahlstrom
Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Alexander Romanov (upper body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Cole Sillinger -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Adam Fantilli -- Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Aston-Reese -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier
James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson
Jack Johnson -- Jordan Harris
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: David Jiricek
Injured: Dmitri Voronkov (upper body), Boone Jenner (upper body), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)
Status report
Martin enters the lineup for Engvall, a forward. ... Romanov, a defenseman, skated on his own Wednesday but is expected to miss his third straight game after being injured during a 4-3 overtime win at the New Jersey Devils on Friday. ... The Blue Jackets will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.