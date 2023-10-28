Islanders at Blue Jackets
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock
Samuel Bolduc -- Sebastian Aho
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Julien Gauthier
Injured: Scott Mayfield (lower body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic
Alexandre Texier -- Adam Fantilli -- Emil Bemstrom
Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Justin Danforth
Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Spencer Martin
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Andrew Peeke, Adam Boqvist, Kirill Marchenko
Injured: Daniil Tarasov (knee), Patrik Laine (upper body)
Status report
The Islanders will use the same skaters from a 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. Varlamov will make his second start of the season … Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said there will be game-time decisions, including whether Johnson replaces Marchenko, a forward, and who will start in goal; Merzlikins started the past two games. The changes would not be injury related.