NHL Buzz: Ekblad, Montour to return to practice for Panthers
NHL On Tap: Nylander, Tavares lead Maple Leafs against Predators

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
CHL notebook: Coyotes prospect Lamoureux meeting all goals in QMJHL
Kings rally with 4 straight goals, defeat Coyotes
Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues
Haula scores twice, sparks Devils past Sabres
Clifton to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Sabres game
Teravainen has hat trick, Hurricanes shut out Sharks
Kuemper makes 39 saves, Capitals edge Wild
Blackhawks defeat Golden Knights in OT, hand them 1st loss
Svechnikov makes season debut for Hurricanes against Sharks
Red Wings-Bruins, Heritage Classic highlight weekend schedule
NHL, Oilers donate $200,000 toward Heritage Classic legacy project
Kane gives weather forecast for Heritage Classic on local news channel
Oilers fans soak in festivities before Heritage Classic
Chabot out 4-6 weeks for Senators with broken right hand

Islanders at Blue Jackets

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (3-2-1) at BLUE JACKETS (3-2-2)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSOH

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Samuel Bolduc -- Sebastian Aho

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Julien Gauthier

Injured: Scott Mayfield (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic

Alexandre Texier -- Adam Fantilli -- Emil Bemstrom

Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Justin Danforth

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Spencer Martin

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Andrew Peeke, Adam Boqvist, Kirill Marchenko

Injured: Daniil Tarasov (knee), Patrik Laine (upper body)

Status report

The Islanders will use the same skaters from a 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. Varlamov will make his second start of the season … Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said there will be game-time decisions, including whether Johnson replaces Marchenko, a forward, and who will start in goal; Merzlikins started the past two games. The changes would not be injury related.