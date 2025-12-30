Islanders at Blackhawks projected lineups

ISLANDERS (21-14-4) at BLACKHAWKS (14-18-6)
8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN, NHLN
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Jonathan Drouin
Maxim Shabanov -- Calum Ritchie -- Simon Holmstrom
Anthony Duclair -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Marshall Warren -- Scott Mayfield
David Rittich
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Ilya Sorokin (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Ryan Greene -- Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen -- Oliver Moore – Nick Lardis
Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Nick Foligno -- Colton Dach -- Landon Slaggert
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Sam Lafferty
Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Frank Nazar (face)
Status report
Horvat and Barzal will be reunited on the Islanders’ top line. … Rittich will make his fifth straight start with Sorokin not ready to return. … Knight will start after being pulled in the first period of a 7-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, when he gave up four goals in the first period; he returned to play the third period. … Mikheyev will play after missing two games for family reasons. … The Blackhawks assigned forward Dominic Toninato to Rockford of the American Hockey League on Monday.