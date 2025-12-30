Islanders at Blackhawks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

ISLANDERS (21-14-4) at BLACKHAWKS (14-18-6)

8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN, NHLN

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Jonathan Drouin

Maxim Shabanov -- Calum Ritchie -- Simon Holmstrom

Anthony Duclair -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Marshall Warren -- Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Ilya Sorokin (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Ryan Greene -- Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen -- Oliver Moore – Nick Lardis

Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Nick Foligno -- Colton Dach -- Landon Slaggert

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Sam Lafferty

Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Frank Nazar (face)

Status report

Horvat and Barzal will be reunited on the Islanders’ top line. … Rittich will make his fifth straight start with Sorokin not ready to return. … Knight will start after being pulled in the first period of a 7-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, when he gave up four goals in the first period; he returned to play the third period. … Mikheyev will play after missing two games for family reasons. … The Blackhawks assigned forward Dominic Toninato to Rockford of the American Hockey League on Monday.

